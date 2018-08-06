Vea was seen without a boot on Monday, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

This is an encouraging sign for Vea, originally thought to have sustained a potentially serious leg injury. Though there remains no clear timetable for the 12th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft's return, that Vea no longer requires the use of a boot is a step in the right direction.

