Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Practices limited fashion
Vea (calf) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Vea had yet to practice since the regular season started, so even returning in a limited capacity is a huge first step. The rookie first-round pick's availability for Monday's game against Pittsburgh should be determined from Friday and Saturday's practice sessions.
