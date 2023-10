Vea recorded three tackles (two solo), including two sacks and one tackle for loss in Sunday's 26-9 win over New Orleans.

Tampa Bay's 347-pound nose tackle battled through a pectoral injury after not practicing for the majority of last week, recording two of the team's three sacks this past Sunday. Vea continues to be an integral part of the Buccaneers' defensive line, as he leads the team in sacks and tackles for loss heading into Week 5's game against the Lions.