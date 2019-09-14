Vea has seven tackles (two solo) over his first two games in 2019.

The 2018 first-round pick struggled with a knee sprain during the latter stages of training camp and preseason, but he's been able to log a combined 107 snaps over the first two regular-season games. Vea has yet to force a turnover, but his ability to put in a full workload right from the start of the campaign is already an improvement over a 2018 rookie season in which he missed the first three games due to a calf injury.