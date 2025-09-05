Vea (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after logging a full practice Friday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vea returned to practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, and his ability to participate without limitations bodes well for the defensive tackle's availability come Sunday, though he didn't avoid an injury designation entirely. A final determination on Vea's status should come around 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Atlanta.