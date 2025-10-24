Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Questionable but expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vea (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Despite the questionable tag, Vea is expected to play against New Orleans, according to Stroud. Vea has started all seven games to this point and has recorded 17 tackles (eight solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery on 75 percent of the defensive snaps.
