Vea (groin) has been deemed questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Vea was considered a game-time decision last week against Buffalo and was ultimately unable to suit up. However, he was able to log a trio of full practices during Week 9 prep, and Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the nose tackle "should play" Sunday. Vea has logged over 50 percent of the Bucs' defensive snaps in each game he has participated in this season, tallying 21 tackles (13 solo) and two forced fumbles over six contests.