Vea (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Vea was sidelined during practice Wednesday and Thursday after he began to deal with foot soreness during Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports. The nose tackle was able to log a limited session Friday, and Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said that he could still recover in time ahead of this Week 12 contest against Cleveland, per Auman. If Vea's status does not improve before Sunday, Rakeem Nunez-Roches will likely step up into a starting role between defensive ends Akiem Hicks and William Gholston.