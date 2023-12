Vea (toe) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, per coach Todd Bowles, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Vea's dealing with a toe injury heading into Sunday's clash with the NFC South-leading Falcons. The Buccaneers can ill-afford to lose the starting defensive tackle with cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle) and linebacker Devin White (foot) already ruled out.