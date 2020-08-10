Vea (hand) will be ready for padded practices when they begin later in August, but he'll initially sport a club for added protection, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Vea underwent what was described as a minor procedure in late June on his hand, but the delay in the start of padded practices this summer will apparently buy him enough time to be ready Day 1. The mammoth defensive tackle is expected to once again be an integral part of a front seven that helped the unit rank tops in the NFL against the run in rush yards per game allowed (73.8) in 2019.