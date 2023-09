Vea notched three tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's Week 2 win against Chicago.

Vea's first sack with split with Logan Hall, while his second was a solo takedown that went for an 11-yard loss as Chicago was trying to mount a final rally just after the two-minute warning. Vea tallied a career-high 6.5 sacks last year and is off to a good start this season with his Week 2 performance. He's recorded seven total tackles through two contests.