Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Recovery progressing well
Vea (knee) remains on track in his recovery from a sprained LCL and could suit up as soon as Week 1, Roy Cummings of PewterPirates.com reports.
Tampa Bay would love to have Vea's services from the get-go this season. The defensive tackle delivered 28 tackles and three sacks as a rookie after being selected 12th overall in the 2018 draft.
