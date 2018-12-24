Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Returns to sack column
Vea had three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-20 loss at Dallas.
Vea came back down to earth after exploding for nine tackles a week ago, but still managed to record the sack. The 23-year-old has been limited throughout the season by injuries, but has seen heavy snaps counts over the last few games.
