Vea (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vea sustained the calf injury last week versus the 49ers and will now miss the Buccaneers' Week 15 matchup with the Bengals. In his absence, Rakeem Nunez-Roches is a likely candidate for extra usage on the defensive line. Vea will now shift his focus to being available for Tampa Bay's Christmas Day game against the Cardinals in Week 16.