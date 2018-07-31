Vea (calf) was seen in a walking boot during Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While there has still been no timetable given since Vea strained his left calf on Sunday, the sight of the defensive lineman in a boot and requiring the use of a scooter is not an encouraging sign. The 2018 first-round pick could be facing an extended absence, but it is hard to say for how long until the team provides an official update.