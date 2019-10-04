Play

Vea (neck) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Saints.

Vea was a limited participant in the first two practices of the week, but he upgraded to full speed Friday and shed the injury tag completely. The second-year pro will have a pivotal role Sunday, as he will be tasked with slowing down Alvin Kamara.

