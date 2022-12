Vea (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vea is now slated to miss his second consecutive contest as a result of the calf injury he suffered back in Week 14 versus the 49ers. In his absence, Rakeem Nunez-Roches should draw another start as nose tackle, while Logan Hall and Patrick O'Connor will both likely receive additional defensive line snaps behind starters Akiem Hicks and William Gholston.