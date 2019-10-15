Vea finished Sunday's loss to the Panthers with four tackles (two solo) and 0.5 sacks.

Vea was part of the contigent with Ndamukong Suh to take down Kyle Allen in the backfield, good for Vea's first sack of the season. The 24-year-old hasn't quite been an IDP asset this season, playing just 57 percent of defensive snaps in the game, and racking up 14 tackles through the first six games of the season. The team will head into the bye Sunday, and take on the anemic Titans offense for Week 8.