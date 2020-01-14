Vea recorded 35 tackles (19 solo), 2.5 sacks, and three defensed passes across 16 games during the 2019 season. He also failed to complete one pass attempt and logged a one-yard touchdown reception.

The 2018 first-round pick was able to navigate some groin and neck issues to play in all 16 games, although he logged under 50 snaps in 11 of those contests. Vea also continued to play a key role on special teams, and as a result of playing the full season, he slightly upped his tackle tally over that of his rookie campaign (28). Although Vea has yet to force or recover a fumble during his first two pro seasons, the jumbo-sized tackle was a key element of the Buccaneers' top-ranked run defense (73.8 rushing yards per game allowed). He'll be an IDP consideration in deeper formats next season, but his interior line position figures to often limit his ability to make the type of impact plays that would boost his overall fantasy value.