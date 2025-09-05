Vea (foot) returned to practice Friday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vea didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but was in attendance Friday. Head coach Todd Bowles said Vea is "tending in the right direction" regarding the defensive tackle's potential availability for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Falcons, per Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site. Vea's practice participation level will be clarified on Friday's injury report, which will also reveal whether he carries an injury designation into Tampa Bay's Week 1 contest.