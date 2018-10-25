Vea, who missed the first three games of the season due to a calf injury, is progressively getting his conditioning up to par, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports. "Vita looks like a guy that is still getting his legs under him," head coach Dirk Koetter said. "I think Coach Buckner said it best, that Vita's basically played his third preseason game or maybe he's around his first game where everybody else is six games into the season. I mean he looks like a guy that's still finding his way with his pad level a little bit, with his conditioning."

The gargantuan rookie played a season-high 38 snaps in a Week 7 overtime win over the Browns, but he managed just one solo tackle. He'd netted the same result in the Week 6 loss to the Falcons, and he was held off the stat sheet altogether against the Bears in his Week 4 professional debut. While those numbers are discouraging on the surface, Vea's learning curve has naturally been negatively impacted by his extended absence, which dated all the way back to late July. Subsequent weeks are likely to bring better results, considering Vea's pedigree.