Vea recorded nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Vea entered Sunday with 12 tackles through 10 games, and a career-high of 4 tackles in a game. While he didn't notch any sacks, his nine tackles made Sunday's outing one of his most impressive as a pro. He'll look to maintain his momentum into Week 16, when the Buccaneers take on the Cowboys.

