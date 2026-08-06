Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Trade standoff

The Buccaneers have "no plans" to trade Vea (back), Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Buccaneers organization is firmly committed to keeping its stars, desiring both Vea and quarterback Baker Mayfield to remain with the team. Vea's agent seems to have other notions, with Kevin Patra of NFL.com reporting that the defensive tackle's camp sees no end other than a trade. With both Vea and Mayfield set to command a significant payout, Vea could be set to "hold in" for a longer period than either party is comfortable with.