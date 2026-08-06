Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Trade standoff

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Buccaneers have "no plans" to trade Vea (back), Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Buccaneers organization is firmly committed to keeping its stars, desiring both Vea and quarterback Baker Mayfield to remain with the team. Vea's agent seems to have other notions, with Kevin Patra of NFL.com reporting that the defensive tackle's camp sees no end other than a trade. With both Vea and Mayfield set to command a significant payout, Vea could be set to "hold in" for a longer period than either party is comfortable with.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!