Vea recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Buccaneers' 20-19 win over the Texans on Monday night.

Vea played a robust 41 snaps (84 percent) during the narrow victory and put together a solid performance that saw him tie for fourth on the team in tackles. It's been a relatively quiet start to the season overall for the two-time Pro Bowler, who opened the campaign with a two-tackle tally against the Falcons in Week 1.