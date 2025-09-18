Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Trio of tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vea recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Buccaneers' 20-19 win over the Texans on Monday night.
Vea played a robust 41 snaps (84 percent) during the narrow victory and put together a solid performance that saw him tie for fourth on the team in tackles. It's been a relatively quiet start to the season overall for the two-time Pro Bowler, who opened the campaign with a two-tackle tally against the Falcons in Week 1.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Cleared to play Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Questionable after full practice•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Spotted at practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Career-high sack total in '24•