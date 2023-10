Vea (groin) is considered a true game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Bills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Vea is officially listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football, but it sounds like his status will come down to the wire. Definitive word on Vea's availability may not arrive until 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If the 28-year-old nose tackle isn't able to go, Greg Gaines could start in his place.