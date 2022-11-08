Vea totaled three solo tackles, including two sacks, and was credited with an additional quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Rams on Sunday.

The mammoth tackle continued to display an unprecedented ability to get the quarterback, bringing down Matthew Stafford on a pair of occasions. Four of Vea's career-high 6.5 sacks have come in the last three games, an especially noteworthy accomplishment for a player who came into the 2022 campaign having posted 11.5 career sacks in his first four seasons.