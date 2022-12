Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Vea (calf) to play Sunday against the Bengals, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Vea suffered a calf injury during the team's Week 14 blowout loss to San Francisco and is expected to miss at least one additional contest. In his likely absence, look for Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Deadrin Senat to step into a larger roles next to William Gholston and Akiem Hicks.