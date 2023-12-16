Vea (toe) has been upgraded to questionable from doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The nose tackle was listed as doubtful Friday after missing the team's Wednesday walkthrough. Vea appears to be trending toward returning after sitting out of the Buccaneers' Week 14 win over the Falcons. Vea has 33 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 11 games this season.