Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Upgrades to full practice
Vea (groin) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
It appears Vea is on track to start in Week 10 versus the Titans. His presence will make it exponentially more difficult for Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears to get anything going on the ground Sunday.
