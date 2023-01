Vea (calf) is active for Monday's wild-card matchup against Dallas, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

As expected, Vea will be active for the playoff matchup after missing three of Tampa Bay's final four regular-season games due to a calf issue. Despite not logging a full practice throughout prep, the 2018 first-round pick's presence should provide a major boost the interior of the Buccaneers' defense.