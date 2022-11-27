Vea (foot) is active Sunday against the Browns.
Vea logged a limited practice Friday after being a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday. The ability of the veteran defensive tackle to suit up against Cleveland will certainly be a boost to the team's defensive front, and their ability to stop the Browns' top-tier rushing attack.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Questionable to play Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Two more sacks in win•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Continues sack attack in Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Gathers another sack in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Another sack in Week 5•