The Bucs' announced Vea (leg) will return from the injured reserve list Monday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After fracturing his leg Week 5, Vea was previously ruled out for the remainder of the season. The defensive tackle will rejoin his team in practice Wednesday, and will aim to be activated for Sunday's NFC championship-round against the Packers. If the 27-year-old is unable to return, Rakeem Nunez-Roches will continue playing an expanded defensive role.