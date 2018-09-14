Vea (calf) has been ruled out against the Eagles on Sunday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vea's absence is no surprise, given that the No. 12 overall pick of this year's draft has not yet been able to practice during the regular season. The Buccaneers will once again suit up with Jerel Worthy as their only healthy backup tackle. Whenever Vea does get healthy, expect him to earn immediate defensive snaps.