Buccaneers' Will Clarke: Re-signs with Tampa Bay
Clarke signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Clarke played 15 games with Tampa last season, accumulating 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks. The veteran is expected to serve as a reserve option behind Vinny Curry in the Buccaneers' 4-3 defense.
