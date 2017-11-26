Gholston (neck) is active for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Falcons.

As expected, the 26-year-old will return from a two-game absence due to a scary neck injury suffered in Week 9 against the Saints. Gholston was able to log full practices both Thursday and Friday, cementing his return. His presence will be particularly valued against the Falcons, considering that fellow defensive end Robert Ayers (concussion) is out for the contest.