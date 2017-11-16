Gholston (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Dolphins by head coach Dirk Koetter, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The 26-year-old defensive end endured some tense moments in the Week 9 loss to the Saints when he was carted off the field with his injury, but he has been slowly working back toward normal functioning. Gholston was still wearing a neck brace last week and it doesn't appear as if he'll return to the practice field until Week 12 prep begins, at the earliest.