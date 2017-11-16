Buccaneers' William Gholston: Already ruled out for Week 11
Gholston (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Dolphins by head coach Dirk Koetter, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The 26-year-old defensive end endured some tense moments in the Week 9 loss to the Saints when he was carted off the field with his injury, but he has been slowly working back toward normal functioning. Gholston was still wearing a neck brace last week and it doesn't appear as if he'll return to the practice field until Week 12 prep begins, at the earliest.
