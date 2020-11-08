The Buccaneers activated Gholston from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, making him available for Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Gholston was a close contact with an infected person, but he tested negative all week and can return to team activities immediately. The veteran defensive end is expected to start Sunday's divisional tilt, and he'll look to add to the 21 tackles and two sacks he's registered thus far.