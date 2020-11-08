The Buccaneers activated Gholston from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, making him available for Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Gholston was a close contact with an infected person, but he tested negative all week and can return to team activities immediately. The veteran defensive end is expected to start Sunday's divisional tilt, and he'll look to add to the 21 tackles and two sacks he's registered thus far.
More News
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Shifts to COVID-19 list•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Gets second sack of season•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Solid bounce-back season in '19•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Pair of TFLs in Week 15 win•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Ready for Atlanta•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Spotted in walking boot•