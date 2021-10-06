Gholston recorded four solo tackles, including one sack, and was credited with three quarterback hits overall in the Buccaneers' 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday night.

The veteran lineman now has sacks in back-to-back games, a rarity for a player who's never recorded more than three in any of his previous eight seasons. Gholston has multiple stops in three consecutive contests as well, with his early-season play particularly encouraging considering he's in his age-30 campaign. Despite the current surge, Gholston's typically low tackle numbers and sparse complementary stats keep him off the IDP radar.