Gholston recently told new defensive line coach Brentson Buckner that he is down 15 pounds this offseason, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran defensive end reported that he felt like he got "too big" last season, limiting his overall effectiveness. Gholston's numbers may bear that out, as he generated his fewest tackles (36) since his rookie 2013 campaign and failed to record a sack for the first time in his five-year career. The 26-year-old is slated to play more of a rotational defensive end role this season -- as opposed to serving as a clear-cut starter -- in the wake of the offseason signing of Vinny Curry.