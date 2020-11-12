Gholston, who recorded five tackles (four solo), including three for loss, in the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the Saints in Week 9, is on pace for his most productive season since 2016.

The veteran defensive tackle has been a consistent force during his second season in coordinator Todd Bowles' scheme, now having posted 26 tackles (16 solo), two sacks and a defensed pass over nine games. Gholston is now one sack away from the career-high three he recorded in both the 2015 and 2016 campaigns. Meanwhile, his current tackle pace leaves him projected for 46 stops, just shy of the 49 he tallied back during the 2016 season. While his overall IDP upside remains capped, the durable Gholston, who has a chance to play in all 16 games for a third straight season, is offering some serviceable numbers and has shown a knack for getting into the backfield more frequently than in years past.