Gholston tallied two tackles (both solo), including one sack, and was credited with three quarterback hits overall in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Gholston's sack was his second of the season following a takedown of the Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater in Week 2. The veteran defensive lineman is on pace for one of his more productive seasons in quite some time, as he currently projects for 48 tackles and approximately seven sacks, with the former his highest tally since 2016 and the latter a career-best figure.