Gholston was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Saints due to a neck injury and won't return.

It was a scary sight in New Orleans, but no specifics have been released on the injury's severity. Gholston has compiled 22 tackles (11 solo) this season, and Ryan Russell will fill in at defensive end for the rest of the game.

