Buccaneers' William Gholston: Logs another full practice
Gholston logged another full practice Friday, but is still listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.
Gholston, who has missed the last two games with a neck injury, appears on track to return in Week 12. However, the team is being cautious with this injury designation, so a final decision on his status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to game-time. Ryan Russell would presumably fill in at defensive end should Gholston suffer some type of setback.
