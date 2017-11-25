Gholston logged another full practice Friday, but is still listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Gholston, who has missed the last two games with a neck injury, appears on track to return in Week 12. However, the team is being cautious with this injury designation, so a final decision on his status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to game-time. Ryan Russell would presumably fill in at defensive end should Gholston suffer some type of setback.