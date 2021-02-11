Gholston, was credited with a quarterback hit during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, finished the 2020 regular season with 44 tackles (24 solo), three sacks, two defensed passes and a fumble recovery over 16 games.

Gholston followed up one of his best campaigns in recent years with a very quiet postseason, as his only two tackles came in a divisional-round win over the Saints. However, Gholston undeniably had a significant impact on the Buccaneers' stellar defensive effort in 2020, particularly against the run. The veteran's tackle tally was his best since 2016, while his sack total tied a career high. The 29-year-old made a virtually seamless transition to coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme two years ago, and while he's currently due to enter a contract year in 2021 under a reasonable hit of $5.5 million Spotrac; however, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for both player and organization to contemplate a cost-effective extension this offseason, considering Gholston's consistency and understated value to the defensive line.