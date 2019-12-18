Gholston tallied three solo tackles, including two for loss, and was credited with one quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday.

The veteran defensive lineman has never been a true IDP asset because of his lack of impact plays, and that's continued to hold true this season. However, Gholston at least penetrated into the backfield on a couple of occasions Sunday versus the Lions' pedestrian offensive line on his way to recording his fourth multi-tackle effort in the last five games. It has also actually been a resurgent year for Gholston in the tackle department, as he garnered a career-low 10 in 2018 over 16 games due in part to reduced playing time.