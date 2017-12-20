Buccaneers' William Gholston: Posts four tackles in Week 15 loss
Gholston tallied four tackles (all solo), including one for loss, in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons. He was also credited with a blocked field goal.
Gholston ensured that a massive 16-play, 61-yard drive by the Falcons that ate up 7:15 of the third quarter went for naught when he got his hand on Matt Bryant's 33-yard field-goal attempt and disrupted the kick. His tackle total was also his best since way back in Week 3, when he posted a season-high eight against the Vikings. Despite some serviceable efforts this season, Gholston needs to notch at least one sack in the final two games to avoid coming up empty in that category for the first time in his five-year career. He'll be in a fairly good position to break through in Week 16 against a Panthers offensive line that's allowed 38 sacks on the season for an adjusted sack rate of 8.2 percent, seventh-highest in the NFL as per Football Outsiders.
