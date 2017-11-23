Gholston (neck) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Gholston following up a limited session Wednesday with a full one Thursday, the defensive end looks to be ready to return to the field just two weeks after being carted off with a serious neck injury. Expect confirmation on Gholston's status to come in the next day or two.

