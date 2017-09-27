Gholston compiled nine tackles (three solo), including one for loss, in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.

The fifth-year defensive end has already compiled 14 tackles through the Bucs' first two contests, putting him on pace for what would be a career-high 112 stops. Gholston has never logged more than 67 tackles in any campaign, so he's likely to regress towards the mean over time. Moreoveer, the absence of tackle Chris Baker (illness) Sunday may have played a large part in Gholston's unexpected boost in production. The Michigan State product retains modest value in very deep IDP formats, but his lack of sacks and turnovers caps his overall upside.