Buccaneers' William Gholston: Ready for Atlanta
Gholston (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Gholston started the week in a walking boot but it appears to have been precautionary since he never missed a practice this week. The 28-year-old has seen diminished playing time recently with only 72 defensive snaps over the last three games.
