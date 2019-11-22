Play

Gholston (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Gholston started the week in a walking boot but it appears to have been precautionary since he never missed a practice this week. The 28-year-old has seen diminished playing time recently with only 72 defensive snaps over the last three games.

