Gholston (neck), who was carted off the field during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints, is already ruled out for Week 10, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "Still in a neck brace and not ready yet to play football," said head coach Dirk Koetter. "He has been walking around, though."

Gholston was expected to miss this coming Sunday's game against the Jets at a minimum, so Wednesday's official confirmation comes as no surprise. The 26-year-old defensive end has 24 tackles (12 solo) on the season, but he's yet to record a sack, turnover or pass defensed. Ryan Russell could draw the start in Gholston's stead this coming Sunday, while veteran Darryl Tapp is also in line to be active for the first time since signing with the team on Oct. 24.